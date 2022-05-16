USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 5,923 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 125.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.79. 33,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,033. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

