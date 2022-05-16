USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $117,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.43. 4,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

