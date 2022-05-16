USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $39,000 Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $51.68. 11,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

