USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $49,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.12. 31,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,690. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60.

