USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 142 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Synaptics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Synaptics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $143.94. 8,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,646. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

