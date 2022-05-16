USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 2,951 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 76,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

