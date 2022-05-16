USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $34,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LOB. Raymond James cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of LOB traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.26. 4,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

