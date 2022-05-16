USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $36,000 Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $36,613,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $23,912,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $17,276,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. 38,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

