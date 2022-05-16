Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $56.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

