Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.70. 1,355,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.16 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

