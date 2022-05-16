Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $329.63 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

