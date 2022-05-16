Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $193,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.00. 3,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,533. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

