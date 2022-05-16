Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Raised by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,735. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

