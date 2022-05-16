Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,089. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.02 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

