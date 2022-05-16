Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.11. The company had a trading volume of 93,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,085. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.12 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

