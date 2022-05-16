Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,864,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,026.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 538,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,068,000 after purchasing an additional 490,892 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.91. 4,476,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.12 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

