Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Up 4.7% This Week

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $872,710.58 and $38.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.00521808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,242.04 or 1.76244875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.