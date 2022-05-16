Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.35. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

