Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $491,310.83

Veil (VEIL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Veil has a total market cap of $491,310.83 and approximately $57.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

