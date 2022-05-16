Velas Price Hits $0.0724 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Velas has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $166.50 million and $3.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000231 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001646 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001351 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000165 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,299,939,976 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

