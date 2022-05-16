Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,393,000 after buying an additional 2,879,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192,047. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

