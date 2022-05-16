Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.26.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

