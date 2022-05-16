Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.33

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 130149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

