VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given a C$32.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$19.29 on Thursday. VerticalScope has a fifty-two week low of C$15.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.51 million and a P/E ratio of -25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.34.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

