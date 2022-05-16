VerusCoin Trading 23.3% Lower This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $36.98 million and approximately $11,006.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,349,289 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

