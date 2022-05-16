Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $14.13. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 5,349 shares.

Specifically, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERV. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $709.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 336.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,921 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 93.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 134,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

