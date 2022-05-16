Vesper (VSP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $49,046.00

Vesper (VSP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Vesper has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $49,046.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00527142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52,517.44 or 1.77382489 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008644 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,817,651 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

