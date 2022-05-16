Viacoin Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $27,511.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00226250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016467 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003087 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

