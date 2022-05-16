Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,601.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,576.25 ($31.76).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.73) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of Victrex stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,703 ($21.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,821.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,086.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.27. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,597 ($19.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,720 ($33.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 500 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,835.78). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,800 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($23.34) per share, with a total value of £53,004 ($65,348.29). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,472.

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.