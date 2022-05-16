Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 8.63 and last traded at 8.63. 21,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 170,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.72. The stock has a market cap of $547.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 81.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,228,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2,324.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 250,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 534.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 182,009 shares during the period.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

