Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,622,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,078 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,151,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,213. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

