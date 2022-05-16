VNT Chain (VNT) Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week

VNT Chain (VNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $350,735.78 and approximately $21.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

