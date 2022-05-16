Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €234.00 ($246.32).

ETR VOW3 opened at €144.20 ($151.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 12-month high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €150.42 and its 200-day moving average is €170.91.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

