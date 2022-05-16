Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $82,000 in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $14,133,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,703,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOTU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 41,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.96 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.66.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

