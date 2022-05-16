Vox.Finance (VOX) 1-Day Volume Tops $33,607.00

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003937 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $81,529.33 and $33,607.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00510761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.48 or 1.67824021 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 95,765 coins and its circulating supply is 68,353 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

