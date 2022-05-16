Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.31

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 32081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $813.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 84,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

