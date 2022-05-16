Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
NYSE WCN opened at $125.93 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 33.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 252,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Waste Connections (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.