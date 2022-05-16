Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE WCN opened at $125.93 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 33.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 252,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.