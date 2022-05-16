Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,667 shares.The stock last traded at $126.27 and had previously closed at $125.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.