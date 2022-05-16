Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,667 shares.The stock last traded at $126.27 and had previously closed at $125.93.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.
The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
