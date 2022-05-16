Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

