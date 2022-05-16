Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 6%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.06 and last traded at $53.87. Approximately 67,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,865,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wayfair by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

