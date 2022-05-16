Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,530 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.
SPYV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,171. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10.
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
