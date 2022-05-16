Wealth Management Resources Inc. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,721 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 791,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period.

SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,957. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $51.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

