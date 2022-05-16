Wealth Management Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,925 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.