Wealth Management Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.17. 19,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,358. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

