Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.74

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 13439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEBR. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Get Weber alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $14,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $4,420,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $2,639,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.