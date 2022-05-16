Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,781,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 311,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

