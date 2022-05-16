Westlake Co. Announces Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Westlake has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake to earn $17.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $130.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 over the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Westlake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Westlake by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.85.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

