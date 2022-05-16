Whiteheart Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,586.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $1.27 million and $20,586.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $142.54 or 0.00470409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00510237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $51,286.58 or 1.69252546 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

