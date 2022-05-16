WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $35,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 410,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,153 shares of company stock worth $863,332. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 58.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $680,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in WideOpenWest by 74.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 266.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

