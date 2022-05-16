Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $2.87. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,144,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,983,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 814,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,591. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

